Sokoto, Kent University partner on academic, cultural exchange

Sokoto state government has announced the start of a partnership with Kent University, USA on academic and cultural exchange between the two entities.

The scope of the agreement will see to the exchange of students for traditional exchange programs and exchange of academic personnel for teaching and research.

A statement issue in Sokoto Sunday by Malam Imam Imam, the spokesman of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the agreement was signed by the state Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori and Dr. Linda Robertson of Kent University’s Gerald Read Centre for International and Intercultural Education.

Speaking when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Tambuwal at the Government House in Sokoto, Dr. Robertson said the agreement also involves organization of joint seminars and conferences, hosting of faculty members from partner institutions, development of joint research and publications.

“It also involves development of specialized degree completion programs, accelerated attention for girls to girls’ education and teacher improvement activities,” she added.

According to her, her visit to Sokoto has provided her with the opportunity of assessing government’s commitment to turn around the fortune of the education sector in the state.

“Your decision to declare a state of emergency in the education sector shows fully how committed you are to addressing the challenges facing the sector. I am happy that you have followed up on the declaration by implementing recommendations offered by professionals to help the sector improve.”

In his remarks, Tambuwal said Sokoto has a reputation for keeping to agreements entered into with various organizations at home and abroad, and assured that the MoU will be implemented to the latter.

He commended Dr. Robertson for visiting Sokoto and interacting with stakeholders and youth organizations, saying the state is open for further agreements with interested entities to move all sectors forward.