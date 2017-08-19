What Governors, Adesina Say As Buhari Arrives

ABUJA – President Muhammadu Buhari has landed in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Presidential Jet that brought him back from London touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4.35 pm.

On ground to welcome him were some APC Governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, National Security Adviser and Presidential Advisers.

The supporters of the President lined up along the airport road, waiting patiently to possibly catch a glimpse of him once again.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the airport, Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, had this to say: “The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest.

“It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back.

“Remember that the acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together.

“We left the work of announcement with the managers of the acting President.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Abdulaziz Yari, said: “This is the moment that Nigerians have been waiting for over 90 days.

“We as governors that paid him a visit for the first time, we reported to Nigerians and Nigerians will see for themselves.

“We pray to God to give the President good health and for him to continue to manage the economy.

In the same vein, Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had this to say: “Nigerians are happy and we are happy. We did say when we visited that he was doing better and will soon return.

“It will impact on the socio-economic activities in the country because now that the number decision maker is now around.

“He and his deputy will take decision together and things will be done in a more quicker way. We will see improvement.”

Prompt News Online recalls that President Buhari left the country on May 7, 2017, after transmitting powers to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, who has since been designated an Acting President.