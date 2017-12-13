World Cup Ticket: Falconets Hit Abuja Camp Next Week

By Dozzy Samuel. Determined to pick one of the two tickets to represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup final in France next year, the national U-20 women’s football team, Falconets will resume camping in Abuja on December 17, 2017.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had a fortnight ago granted the players a two weeks break to recharge their batteries ahead of the team’s crucial qualifier match against South Africa in Johannesburg on January 16, 2018.

The technical crew and the back room staff are to return to their Serob Legacy Hotel camp a day earlier to prepare the grounds for the arrival of the players on January 16.

Meanwhile, Falconets Chief Coach, Christopher Danjuma has said that the players will have to work hard to ensure that Nigeria gets a positive result in the first leg of the match in South Africa. The return leg will be played in Benin City in two weeks time.

According to him the team has learnt from the away draw it recorded against Morocco last month, pointing out that the competition has entered a crucial stage where Nigeria should show her pedigree in women’s football.