I Won’t Move To New VP’s Residence – Osinbajo

ABUJA – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he would not move to the new official residence of the Vice President on completion.

The new residence which was initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration is now about 85 percent complete.

Osinbajo, who is now Acting President, spoke through his Media Aide, Laolu Akande.

According to Akande, the incumbent Vice President Osinbajo, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“The Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site,” he stated.

Akande stated this on Sunday while reacting to insinuation that the Muhammadu Buhari administration budgets about N250 million to construct gatehouse at the new official residence of the Vice President.

Akande clarified, “For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.”