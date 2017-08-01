We will approach the matches with all seriousness – Green

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Green has assured that all arrangements and preparation for next month’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon will be accorded high level of seriousness.

“Everyone involved in one arrangement or the other with regards to the matches, including the technical crew, are working in tandem. We are approaching these matches with the seriousness it deserves.

“The Cameroonians are the reigning champions of Africa; we respect them for that but that is where it ends. We have no reason to fear them. A few years ago, we were also the champions of Africa. We are in one accord with the players and the technical bench to achieve victory in both matches.”

Green admitted on Tuesday that last month’s acute leukaemia diagnosis and on –going treatment of first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme slightly jolted the Nigeria camp, but reiterated that the technical crew is on the right curve to have a capable and confident first choice and deputy on show for the two matches.

“When Ikeme’s matter came up, we quickly moved to put heads together to salvage the situation. We will give him all the support to go through the treatment and come back strongly, but in the meantime, we have to come up with a couple of guys who can always rise to the occasion.

“That is why we have a new goalkeeper trainer to work with our own man, Alloy Agu, to see how to make world –class safe hands out of the goalkeepers in camp now in Kano for the African Nations Championship qualifying matches against Benin Republic.”

Meanwhile, players released by Coach Salisu Yusuf to play Matchday 32 games for their Nigeria Professional Football League clubs have returned to the camp in Kano, ahead of next week’s trip to Cotonou.

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has arrived the camp with 62 –year old Italian, Enrico Pionetti who will work with Alloy Agu to build the confidence of the goal –tenders.