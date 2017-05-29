West Ham bid for Iheanacho

LONDON – By Omobolaji Oyegun

West Ham have made a bid of £20 million for Super Eagle and Manchester United’s striker Keleci Iheanacho.

Manchester United boss Pep Guardiola is likely to allow the 20- year-old Nigerian to leave this summer with West Ham heading up the queue of clubs keen to sign him.

Hammers are unlikely to meet City’s valuation but they are hopeful of getting a deal done after tabling a first formal bid which is designed to get things moving.

City could be interested in a loan as they realise he is a good prospect but has found it difficult to get into the first team at the Etihad.

West Ham are keen to strength their strike force especially after allowing Jonathan Calleri to leave after having him on loan.

They have also agreed a Bosman -style free transfer deal for City’s Pablo Zabaleta who is out of contract this summer.