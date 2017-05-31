West African students honour Pinnick, Sanusi, Ogunnowo

Members of the executive body of the West African Students Union Parliament, WASUP, on Wednesday in Abuja presented awards of excellence to NFF President Amaju Pinnick, the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and the chief operating officer of Nation-Wide League One, Mr. Shola Ogunnowo.

The three administrators were honoured in recognition of “immense contributions to nation building, human capital development, meritorious services to the Nigeria Football Federation, millennium development goals, youth empowerment in Nigeria and outstanding services to God Almighty, humanity and Africa.”

Speaking during the brief ceremony at the Glass House, WASUP’s country representative, Comrade Austin Matthew situated the significance of football development in Nigeria’s socio-economic life, and praised the honourees for their doggedness, valour, dedication and painstaking attributes.

Particular mentions were made of the NFF’s recent 5-Year partnership with Nigeria’s foremost energy solutions company, Aiteo Group and the 5-Year agreement between the nation’s third tier league, NLO and Pipul TV, as well as other groundbreaking feats of the Amaju Pinnick –led NFF.

In his response, Sanusi expressed sincere appreciation for the honour done the three men, and noted that though West Africa was hitherto in the back seat of African football politics, the emergence of Kwesi Nyantakyi (CAF 1st Vice President), Pinnick (Member, CAF Exco) and Musa Bility (Member, Exco) has not only catapulted the region to high relevance in the continent, but also in the global arena.

“These awards are not just for ourselves, but for the entire Nigerian Football family, including the energetic and ever –dedicated NFF Staff. I want to say that the NFF leadership has never had reason to regret appointing Mr. Ogunnowo as COO of the Nation-Wide League. He has been very innovative and done everything to reposition that League, and he has been above board.”

Also present at the occasion were NFF Director of Technical, Mr. Bitrus Bewarang (who was presented with a medal and thus inducted into the WASUP), Mr. Ademola Olajire (NFF’s Director of Media and Communications), Mr. Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Technical) and Mr. Tunde Aderibigbe (Head of Protocol).

There were also Saint Solomon (Rt. Hon. Speaker of WASUP), Francisca Totti (Deputy Majority Leader), Hamman Cumeji (Coordinator, Senegal), Sadiq Abdulkareem (Director of Programme), Jude Emmagwe (South Coordinator), Ariyo Kayode (Delegate) and Samson Joseph (representative of National Youth Council).