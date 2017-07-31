War against Fake Drugs: FG to set up Central locations for Wholesales

The federal government in a bid to safeguard the lives of Nigerians has finalized plans to relocate wholesalers of drugs and medicines from all over Lagos to a central location where their activities can be coordinated, regulated and closely monitored.

Health Minister, Isaac Adewole disclosed this at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu during his advocacy visit to the traditional ruler as part of his working visit to Lagos state for the implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines.

“We will not want a situation where any body can bring drugs and keep it in the house, in the store, in the farm and distribute and we thought that we should implement a decision where we will bring this drugs to a central location where everybody will know what is happening there.”

Adewole added, “We can monitor quality and government can also tax them.”

The Minister disclosed that his visit was to solicit the support of the traditional ruler in his bid to fast-track implementation. Adewole hailed the Coordinated Warehouse Centers policy, which he inherited from his predecessor as a fantastic one which he is committed to implement.

He disclosed that the policy is also taking off in Aba, Onitsha and Kano and hinted at the possibility of adding more cities in the future.

“If we do not extend the deadline by tomorrow anybody not selling drugs at that central location should be arrested.” Adewole remarked.

This administration has a “human face” and will refrain from inflicting pains on Nigerians in its bid to get things right. Hence, we will work with the Lagos state Government to resolve all issues delaying the take off of the project and ensure we have a workable date, the minister said.

Adewole earlier visited the Deputy Governor of Lagos Mrs. Oluranti Adebule and also met with the Oba of Ojora of Ijora, Lagos who is the traditional ruler of the host community where the warehouse centers would be located.