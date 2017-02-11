WAHO DG, Xavier Crespin visits Cape Verde

The Director-General of the West African Health Organization, WAHO, will on Monday start a five-day visit to Cape Verde.

He will be received by the Prime Minister, Dr. Ulisses Correia e Silva as well as hold a working meeting with the Minister of Health and Social Security, Dr. Arlindo do Rosário.

The agenda includes participation in a Conference on the subject of Investments in Health, Health Security and Economic Development: Contributions to the Tourism sector “, to be held on February 14, 2017.

The WAHO Director General will complete the agenda in the city of Praia and on the islands of S. Vicente and Santo Antão, accompanied by a delegation composed of two OOAS technicians.

During his stay, there will be a calendar of activities with local services, such as visits to various health entities in the beach city, namely WHO, HAN, Laboratory of Virology, INSP, and in the islands of S. Vicente and Sto. Antão, visits to the Hospitals (Dr. Baptista de Sousa and Regional João Morais) and Health Offices of S. Vicente and of the three counties of Sto. Antão, Porto Novo, Pául and Ribeira Grande.

During the visit, work meetings with different services and partners of the MSSS will hold to learn about the health situation.

The visit will be an opportunity to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Social Security and the West African Health Organization, WAHO with a view to improving health security and the production of quality medicines including issues of pharmaceutical regulation and control of quality in the country.