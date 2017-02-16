After visiting Buhari, Saraki says ‘no cause for alarm’

Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki late Wednesday night declared President Muhammadu Buhari healthy, saying no cause for alarm.

Mr. Saraki alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives and two other principal officers visited Mr Buhari at Abuja House in London where he is holidaying and attending to his health.

The President left Nigeria for London on January 19, 2017, on a 10 -day vacation and was billed to resume work on Monday, February 6.

However, a day to his return, Mr. Buhari wrote another letter to the Senate, informing of his decision to extend the vacation to enable him obtain results of series of tests carried out on him, adding that he would not return to the country until certified fit by his Doctors.

The fresh letter fuelled speculations at home that he may have been incapacitated, necessitating the need to ascertain his true state of health.

But, after visiting him on Wednesday night, the Senate president said he’s healthy and therefore no cause for alarm.

“Myself, Rt Honorable Yakubu Dogara and leader of Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan paid a visit to President Buhari in Abuja House in London.

“We were delighted to see that President Buhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

The President I saw today is healthy, witty and himself.

The President’s absence and imminent return shows that there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working with all organs of government fulfilling their mandate.

“And let me use the time tested cliché, there is no cause for alarm!” Mr. Saraki assured.

Prompt News recalls that National leader of the ruling APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a former national chairman, Bisi Akande, had last eek visited the President but did not issue any statement regarding his state of health.

The Presidency only released the photograph the duo took with Mr. Buhari.