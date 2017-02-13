I Visited Buhari In London, Says Tinubu

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to report that he denied visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in London recently.

Prompt News recalls that the Presidency released photographs last week, showing Mr Tinubu and former chairman of APC, Bisi Akande sitting with President Buhari during their visit to the latter at Abuja House in London.

But, a report earlier on Monday attributed to Mr Tinubu claimed he denied visiting the President.

Reacting, Tunde Rahman, Media Aide to Mr. Buhari states that:

“The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers.

“I felt we should not dignify that with a response. That report beggars belief. Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. “The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari. And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London.

“After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door.

“Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by The Presidency. These pictures were international headlines.

“How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It’s simply crazy! I can’t just get it,” he lamented.