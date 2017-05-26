Victims of Sokoto fire disasters get govt’s N169m assistance

Sokoto government Friday assisted victims of various fire disasters in the state with cash amounting to N169 million.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also unveiled 10 new firefighting trucks while at same time laid the foundation stone for additional eight fire stations to be constructed across the state.

Presenting the cheques at a ceremony in Sokoto, Tambuwal said it is important for the government to intervene to enable the victims rebuild their lives.

He especially expressed sadness over the fire disasters that claimed lives and property worth millions of Naira at various markets in Sokoto since 2016.

According to Tambuwal, everything possible is done to ensure that the disasters do not occur again.

He appealed to the people to take serious interest in their safety, saying government efforts need to be complimented to ensure success.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for home affairs, Isa Sadiq Achida, said from January to December 2016, Sokoto Fire Service recorded 418 cases of fire outbreaks which claimed 12 lives while property worth N1.2 billion were destroyed.

He added that this year alone, more than 300 fire outbreaks have been recorded.

Achida however commended the fire service for saving property worth N2.6 billion from last year to date.

Stall owners in Sokoto Old Market got a total of N81,218,000. Those at the Kara Yan Katako market got the sum of N54,238,950 while traders at Kasur Daji market were assisted with money totaling N33, 822,129.

The eight new fore stations will be located at Sokoto Central Market, Sokoto Old Market, Mana Karama Area, Bado, Runjin Sambo, Old Airport Housing Estate, Mana Babba and Morey Area of Sokoto metropolis.