Uzama: Infantino commiserates with NFF

Uzama-Douglas

Douglas Uzama

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to NFF President Amaju Pinnick to commiserate with Nigeria over the killing of former youth international Douglas Uzama.

In a letter dated 6th January and personally signed by him, the FIFA supremo wrote: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing the news of the tragic passing of Nigerian youth international Douglas Uzama.

“On behalf of FIFA and the worldwide family of football, please allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the football community of Nigeria, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones.

“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

ALSO READ  FIFA TSG Commends Eaglets

Former U17 and U20 international player Uzama, who was on the books of Gombe United FC, was murdered by unknown persons in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, 29th December 2016. The NFF has already called on the Nigeria Police to intensify the search for his killers in order to bring them to justice.

