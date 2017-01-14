US donates military-grade tents to Nigerian Police

By Innocent Odoh. The United States has donated eight modular, general purpose military -grade tents to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to serve as temporary shelter for many areas in the northeast ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Division of the United States Embassy in Nigeria noted that the tents were handed over to the police on Friday by the Director, US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Nigeria, Rosalyn Wiese.

The tents were received by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Yakubu O. Jibrin, for use in the northeast. AIG Jibrin represented the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) at the ceremony witnessed by Borno State Government representative and Executive Chairman of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Engineer Mohammed Ahmed Satomi, the statement said.

Ms. Wiese said the United States government is partnering with the Government of Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security, particularly police, to northeast Nigeria. She said the tents are being donated to the Police because many areas in the northeast have been ravaged by Boko Haram and many government buildings including police stations and barracks are still being rebuilt.

She said a successful transition to community-oriented policing, that focuses on working closely with all members of the community is crucial to build trust, establish relationships, and improve communication.

“We are also working with the NPF to improve training and equipment for police in the northeast. As one part of this program, we aim to ensure that human rights and gender sensitive training is provided to police elements who will be interacting with vulnerable populations,” she stated.

The US Embassy’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Nigeria program provides equipment, training, mentoring, and capacity- building support to various Nigerian law enforcement and justice sector institutions.

Additional equipment and furniture will be donated to the NPF over the coming months to continue to support efforts to restore civilian security in the northeast, the statement added.

In addition to supporting the police deployment to the northeast, current INL law enforcement programs in Nigeria include support to civil society partners who advocate for police accountability; justice and security dialogues between citizens and their local police; development of the NPF’s Internal Affairs capacity to address officer misconduct; training for NPF officers in key areas such as human rights, community engagement, public affairs, investigations, and forensics evidence collection and analysis; and basic police training curriculum reform, the statement said.