How US Based ‘Ashabi Shin-ko Lomo’ Mother of 3 Lured Married Sowemimo into Sham Marriage

Abosede Oluwakemi, aka Ashabi ‘Shin-ko Lomo’, is a US based Nigerian who has had three marriages and three children from the marriages just in the last couple of years. Kemi popularly known as Ashabi Shin-ko Lomo via her Facebook page met Samuel Olasehinde Sowemimo, a married man with 3 children in Los Angeles, California just about three years ago.

Showemimo came to the US with invitation to attend CCC Comforter Parish’s Harvest Celebration in 2014 before he decided to over stay his Visa. Ashabi Shinko Lomo who saw the vulnerability of Samuel Showemimo as an Illegal Immigrant lured him into her fourth ‘marriage’ in 2014 with the promise of helping him to regularise his stay.

Information request under the FOIA/Privacy Act as revised in April 2017 to the US Citizenship and immigration Services, Dallas field Office in 6500 Campus Circle Drive East Irving, TX 75063 to seek clarifications on Abosede Kemi’s (Ashabi Shanko Lomo) rights to effect Immigration regularisation of a man in the US under a purported Marriage is being considered on Track 2 (as advised). However, a quick further investigation revealed that Abosede Kemi (Ashabi Shanko lomo) who came to the US through Bahamas on the invitation of one Luke Oshokoya before she moved to Los Angeles in California showed that she herself regularised her immigration status through a purported marriage to one Donte Laymar Woods after an undisclosed amount of money exchanged hands with the help of Luke Oshokoya. Luke Oshokoya, a married man to a British Nigerian nurse who worked in Florida, met Kemi Ashabi Shinko Lomo in Nigeria during one of his holiday trips to the country. The short moment of flirting with Ashabi Shinko Lomo resulted in her first pregnancy. Unknown to Luke Oshokoya, Ashabi Shanko Lomo began to date Donte Layman who was supposed do papers for Ashabi. The relationship with Donte became known to Luke and he ended his relationship with her. Moving on, Ashabi Shanko Lomo ended having 2 children for Mr Donte Layman Woods but the marriage hit a rock just few years after following Ashabi Shinko lomo’s promiscuous life style and pride.

To authenticate Kemi Abosede’s marriage to the American, a request to the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the FOIA/Privacy Acts as revised shows that Mrs Abosede O Woods who is now aka Mrs Abosede Showemimo former Mrs Abosede Oluwakemi Oshokoya aka Ashabi Shanko lomo lived in Long Beach, North Hollywood CA 90805, Long Beach, CA 90806, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 and Van Nuys, CA 91405. With unstable addresses, Ashabi for a long time has been living on public benefits (food stamps). Although Ashabi who is a Respiratory Therapist works as agency staff with a couple of Nursing agencies in Dallas having failed to secure permanent nursing job according to public records and information available to us. Reports say Ashabi Shanko’s public records in the US show she has a Criminal record, though we are investigating the reasons and remains unverified. Our source is working to retrieve her public records through the State of Texas’ FOIA/Privacy Act.

Notwithstanding Ashabi Shanko Lomo’s status being investigated under FOIA, a wider investigations showed that her current and purported third husband, Samuel Olasehinde Sowemimo, is an illegal immigrant and an overstayer in the US. He was allowed to live in the church premises of CCC Comforter Parish in Los Angeles California as a Sanctuary provision having overstayed his Visa. After about one month in the church, he was evicted as he was engaging in sharp practices capable of damaging the reputation of the church and its respected status. In addition, the shepherd of the church, Adeoye Amos who provided Sowemimo’s invitation letter and all other documents for his Visa to the US was shocked on his arrival from a mission trip to find out that Sowemimo was already dating and sleeping with married Ashabi Shanko Lomo within just 2 weeks of his arrival in America and the sexual absurdities were being committed within the church premises.

Disappointed at Sowemimo’s lack of respect for the church and its holy environment and Ashabi Shanko Lomo’s promiscuity in the church, Amos Adeoye sanctioned their eviction from the church. The last straw that broke the camel’s back leading to the eviction order at Comforter Parish California was that while Adeoye Amos was away on mission trip, Showemimo was stealing money from tithe and offering boxes to fund his newly found love with Ashabi Shanko Lomo who was unemployed at the time.

Ashabi Shin-ko and Sowemimo left the church following their eviction to rent an apartment in a Los Angeles suburb of Palmdale, CA 93552 and Palmdale, CA 93550. After few months, Ashabi was unable to continue to pay for the rents and Sowemimo no longer had access to stolen church money. She contacted Henry Olorunkunle, the Shepherd in Charge of Canaanland Parish in Texas for assistance to relocate from California to Texas. She informed the man of God that she and her husband were active members of CCC Comforter Parish in California. Unknown to Olorunkunle that the thieving couple were expelled from the church for gross misbehaviours, Olorunleke accepted to help Ashabi and her thieving husband Showemimo. He paid for the full cost of moving their entire luggage and relocation to Texas. He supported them financially and provided temporary accommodation for the couple without finding out their real story from Adeoye Amos, the Shepherd of Comforter Parish where the thieving and promiscuous couple claimed they were active members. Henry Olorunkunle trusted them blindly.

Five months into joining Canaanland Parish in Texas, again, the couple Ashabi and Showemimo began to manifest similar behaviour that led to their expulsion from the California Church under Amos Adeoye. By the seventh month in Canaanland Parish, Texas, the church, its authorities and the Shepherd, Henry Olorunleke could no longer bear the couple’s near Satanic attitude. For the second time within 2 years, Samuel Olasehinde Sowemimo and Abosede Oluwakemi aka Ashabi Shanko Lomo Iya Bolu, were evicted and expelled from the church and the region of Texas. By the way, Bolu is Ashabi’s first child born out-of-wedlock to Luke Shokoya who is currently very ill and in hospital in the US.

Further investigation revealed that Sowemimo’s expulsion from CCC Texas region and the church was more as a result of his continued penchant for theft and burglary of church money and property. The eviction due to petty theft, stealing from church tithe box and offering box was approved but not reported to the Police by the church authority. Had the authority reported Sowemimo to the Police at the time, it would have led to his immediate arrest, prosecution and deportation.

Some of the elders of the church in Texas and California who don’t want to be named, expressed shock but not surprise at Ashabi Shanko’s recent Facebook video vituperation against Celestial Church in UK and Northern Ireland. One said ‘’ How can the wife of a man who was helped by the church and ended up stealing from offerings and tithe boxes now suddenly become a judge in cases of hearsay that have no substance against senior members and elders of another church in another country?. How can she become an advocate of sanity and good behaviours in church, accusing people who have served their churches meritoriously without evidential proofs of any wrongdoings’’.

Another member angrily asked ‘Is Ashabi Shanko Lomo not an accomplice to theft, burglary and herself an unrepentant promiscuous husband snatcher whose deeds led to their expulsion from CCC California and Texas?’’. While speaking with a family friend of both thieving couple, Ashabi and Sowemimo, the family friend who has since stopped associating with them retorted ‘’Who should first be chastised, exposed and infact arrested and jailed for all sorts of bad attitude, if not Ashabi Shanko Lomo who has been responsible for breaking the homes of happily married couples from where she had out-of-wedlock children and her thieving husband Sowemimo who left his wife and three children for Ashabi Shanko because of Papers’’.

In one of her Facebook video blogs, she Ashabi Shan-ko admitted the crime committed by her husband Sowemimo but claimed they were all falsehood. We ask, ‘How can the claim of theft and burglary of church property and money be falsehood when the churches still exit, the leaders are alive, the records are there and the churches have not denied their position. It is only an unrepentant criminals like Ashabi Shanko and Sowemimo will say it was a lie?. Another unnamed source in Texas stated ‘it is not her fault at all, she can do a million videos on people and attack them, had her husband’s misdeeds been reported to the police and put on Facebook video, she would not be a judge over cases she could not give evidential support today’.

The questions we ask is why has Ashabi Shanko, Iya Bolu and Samuel Sowemimo, taken on a blackmail propaganda against Celestial Church and its leadership? Our investigation revealed that following the couple’s expulsion from Texas Region by CCC Authorities in the area for their criminal lifestyle in and outside the church and the authrortities’ refusal to admit Samuel Sowemimo to work in any church as a worker, Ashabi Shanko and her husband moved to Grand Prairie, TX 75052 from where thieving Samuel Sowemimo sought permission to establish own CCC parish but was refused based on the church’s Regulation, Character Verification and Attestation which he failed.

Nevertheless the refusal of CCC authority in Texas to grant thieving Sowemimo the permission to start his own CCC church, he with the backing of the wife, Ashabi Shan-ko went on to incorporate a parish called ‘Light of Covenant Parish’. Filing date: 3/7/2017 Filing type: Corporate, Source: Texas Secretary of State/Registered Agent’s Name: ABOSEDE SOWEMIMO Street: 505 TRAVIS RANCH TRL City/State: ARLINGTON, TX 76002 Lat/Lng

This was in flagrant disobedience to CCC Texas’s authority’s orders who expected the couple to show repentance and remorse before being granted such a privilege of establishing a church under the church’s regulation. It means thieving Sowemimo and his promiscuous wife, Ashabi Shan-ko’s, (who already has 3 children from 3 different marriages), claim of having a church was without any backing from the leadership of the church in Texas, though incorporated as shown above to Ashabi’s house address. Notwithstanding this affront on the church authority in Texas, Samuel Sowemimo has been sending messages via Facebook messenger to all manners of people in the UK soliciting for money and ‘Sutana’ even from people who don’t know him.

Ashabi Shanko’s decision to blackmail and denigrate Celestial Church and its leaders both in the US and UK is borne out of vengeance against their refusal to support and permit her thieving husband Sowemimo to start own church. This intention is clear as Abosede Kemi aka Ashabi Shanko in one of her Facebook video blogs stated ‘’I am asking for grace, I shall be returning to my C&S, I am fed up with Celestial’ Church’.

An elder in a New York Parish around Queens who doesn’t want to be named replied ‘Must she denigrate and blackmail the church that gave her hope and support when she was an illegal immigrant, jobless and helpless because the church found her and the husband unworthy to lead a parish?. Notwithstanding the outburst against CCC and its elders, it is stated that Ashabi Shanko and her husband can go to C&S to start own church as she threatened on her Facebook video blog. That will be a matter for C&S and not Celestial.

Kunle Afolayan who attends a CCC Massachusetts parish wondered how Ashabi Shinko Lomo developed the gut to accuse anyone of adultery on her Facebook video blogs when she herself is a number one accused. He advised ‘’Ashabi Shanko should seek to deliver her Nigerian married man, Olasehinde Sowemimo who is a father of 3 children, still married to his Nigerian wife, from petty theft’’.

The member asked ‘will Ashabi Shinko say that she didn’t know that Olasehinde Sowemimo is a married man with children before luring him away from his wife with the promise of sorting out his Papers? How dare she accused people of promiscuity when in her very short life time, she has had three children for different men, all of them married men before meeting her’’.