Unknown Persons pull down stories from Intervention Online

Unknown persons have carried out an overnight operation in which they forcefully removed the last two postings on Intervention Online.

The materials removed are “TY Danjuma @ 80 (2): In the Aftermath and the Last Duty” and “PDP Dashes Hope of Idealists”. At the moment, clicking on any of the two stories leads whoever does so to “OoPs 404 Page Not Found”

A Management statement signed by Adagbo Onoja, member of the editorial committee of intervention.ng said the publishers of the online medium have no idea who might have done it but that the question would be about who are those likely to have the argument and the technical capacity to do it.

“The fingers would naturally point at either criminally minded individuals or security operatives”, said the Management statement which went on to claim that that Intervention has been in the eye of some powerful interests but that it stands by the message in the two materials removed.

” It refers to the story on the PDP as nothing but a straightforward counterfactual exercise on the outcome of the PDP convention which it describes as a very regular journalistic practice. So also did it dismiss the possibility of any section that could be offending in the analytical piece on General TY Danjuma by a member of the Editorial Collective of the Online paper.

Describing the exercise as a pointless one, the statement explained that the materials in question had already reached readership threshold before the impostors struck.

“The victim of the thuggery is not Intervention Online but the Nigerian people”, said the statement which went on to link the experience to memories of the dark days of authoritarianism in the country. It is assuring its readers of even more qualitative strides in interpretative journalism.