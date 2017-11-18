University Lecturer commits suicide

ILORIN – Dr. Solomon Osunlola, a lecturer at the Department of Crop Production, Cosuicidellege of Agriculture, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has committed suicide.

Dr. Isiaka Aliagan, Director of the institute’s Public Relations Department, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Ilorin, said that the deceased was a Lecturer 1 with the College of Agriculture.

He said that Osunlola joined the services of the institution on a full-time appointment in 2010.

“However, during staff verification, it was discovered that Osunlola retired from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, before taking up a full-time appointment with KWASU.

“But, in spite of this discovery, the university, in August, 2017, converted Osunlola’s appointment

to a contract engagement on compassionate grounds,” he said.

Sources indicated that the school had conveyed its conversion of Osunlola’s appointment to him via a letter signed by the Registrar.

The sources, however, said that the loss of his full time status led to a steady decline in Osunlola’s mental stability as he became depressed and “started misbehaving”.

“One of his friends even offered to assist him to secure a job at Landmark University, but the deceased did not submit his credentials, when he was asked.

“Another friend also took him to a cleric for prayers and counseling after noticing that he was depressed,” the sources added.

A family source told NAN that relations broke the deceased’s door when he did not come out in the morning on Friday where they discovered that he that he had committed suicide.