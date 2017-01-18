UNICEF Welcomes Investigation Into Bombing of Nigeria’s IDP Camp

NEW YORK – UNICEF has expressed deep concern over the loss of life in Tuesday’s tragic incident in Rann, Borno State.

“Our thoughts are with all those who were injured.

These deaths, in a remote area of northeastern Nigeria, where protracted conflict has caused extreme suffering and triggered a severe malnutrition crisis, underline the importance of protecting civilians in complex humanitarian emergencies.

UNICEF stands in solidarity with our humanitarian colleagues, and the dangerous conditions they work in.

The aid workers who lost their lives were working to save others. UNICEF remains committed to deliver aid to the more than four million children and their families in the region who are in desperate need of help.

We welcome the Nigerian Government’s decision to investigate how this shocking incident came to pass, “UNICEF Director for Emergency Programmes, Manuel Fontaine said.