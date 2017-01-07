Latest News
Home » Business » Umahi tasks Agric Ministry on bumper rice harvest in 2017

Umahi tasks Agric Ministry on bumper rice harvest in 2017

Local rice

Bags of local rice

Umahi tasks Agric Ministry on bu The Governor of Ebonyi State , Engr. David Nweze Umahi,  has called on the state’s  Ministry of Agriculture and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) ,to work harder in  2017   to make the state  attain   greater  height in rice production.

He told  delegations  from the ministry, IFAD, Abakalili Amalgamated Market Traders Association and political stakeholders from Ivo LGA who visited him in Uburu, that the reason the state was being celebrated today was because of  Agriculture.

Umahi, according to a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Emma Anya,  said it was necessary for the ministry and IFAD   to get prepared for more work in the years ahead to enable the state get to where it should be in rice production.

ALSO READ  Heritage Bank engages pupils on Financial Literacy holiday workshop

The governor said, ” IFAD, the Commissioner for Agriculture and the Ministry of Agriculture, you  have honestly done very  well.

“You’re the reason why we are being celebrated at the national level but I want to say that we’re not yet where we want to be.You have to prepare now so that we can have bumper rice harvest this year.

“You have to know that even when   President Muhammadu Buhari  was  presenting his budget , he mentioned Ebonyi as being  excellent in rice production.   So, I want you to know that is a very big  task   that has been given to us.

ALSO READ  NigerCem to commence cement production in Ebonyi soon

“We are trying to practise dry season agricultural farming and this is not going to be an easy task. So, I want to encourage you and appeal to you to look at it  seriously than what we are doing”.

He told   the Abakaliki   traders  that there would be discussions on the plans to create wealth for the people and make the International market in the state capital be like other big markets  in the country.

He advised them to quickly obtain forms to ensure that shops were allocated to them at the international market.

Receiving a delegation from Ivo Local Government Area comprising Ishiagu and Akaeze communities, the governor praised all the political appointees from the area for living up to expectations.

ALSO READ  Goldberg Unveils “Your Excellency” A New Credential Campaign

He    described them as the catalyst for  the success of his administration  but  charged them to work assiduously  so as to be  come first in agriculture.

The governor added,  “Agriculture is very important  So, don’t play with it. Any Local Government that plays with it will regret it tomorrow.

“Every land can yield.  You must have to do everything to come first in agriculture  and that is  the only way you will show that you are supporting your son, Uchenna Orji, who is the Commissioner for Agriculture.”.

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
Gov Kashim Shettima
Though in celebration, my mind can’t go off displaced victims, Gov Shettima

I do not intend to spoil the celebration mood today but I simply cannot ignore the fact that as we...

Close