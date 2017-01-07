Umahi tasks Agric Ministry on bumper rice harvest in 2017

Umahi tasks Agric Ministry on bu The Governor of Ebonyi State , Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has called on the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) ,to work harder in 2017 to make the state attain greater height in rice production.

He told delegations from the ministry, IFAD, Abakalili Amalgamated Market Traders Association and political stakeholders from Ivo LGA who visited him in Uburu, that the reason the state was being celebrated today was because of Agriculture.

Umahi, according to a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Emma Anya, said it was necessary for the ministry and IFAD to get prepared for more work in the years ahead to enable the state get to where it should be in rice production.

The governor said, ” IFAD, the Commissioner for Agriculture and the Ministry of Agriculture, you have honestly done very well.

“You’re the reason why we are being celebrated at the national level but I want to say that we’re not yet where we want to be.You have to prepare now so that we can have bumper rice harvest this year.

“You have to know that even when President Muhammadu Buhari was presenting his budget , he mentioned Ebonyi as being excellent in rice production. So, I want you to know that is a very big task that has been given to us.

“We are trying to practise dry season agricultural farming and this is not going to be an easy task. So, I want to encourage you and appeal to you to look at it seriously than what we are doing”.

He told the Abakaliki traders that there would be discussions on the plans to create wealth for the people and make the International market in the state capital be like other big markets in the country.

He advised them to quickly obtain forms to ensure that shops were allocated to them at the international market.

Receiving a delegation from Ivo Local Government Area comprising Ishiagu and Akaeze communities, the governor praised all the political appointees from the area for living up to expectations.

He described them as the catalyst for the success of his administration but charged them to work assiduously so as to be come first in agriculture.

The governor added, “Agriculture is very important So, don’t play with it. Any Local Government that plays with it will regret it tomorrow.

“Every land can yield. You must have to do everything to come first in agriculture and that is the only way you will show that you are supporting your son, Uchenna Orji, who is the Commissioner for Agriculture.”.