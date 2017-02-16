UBA Emerges Most Innovative Bank Of The Year

Pan African banking and financial services group, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has added yet another award to its growing list of laurels as it emerged Most Innovative Bank of the Year at the Independent Newspapers Awards

The award which is a recognition of innovative products and services introduced by the bank in the past years towards meeting customer needs, comes on the heels of recent awards hauled by the Bank , including Finnacle Client Innovation Awards, and Best Bank Awards won by its 5 subsidiaries across Africa by The Bankers Magazine.

The event played host to dignitaries and business leaders, from different industries across Nigeria including: the deputy Governor of Rivers State; Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard, Mr. Eric Osagie, Managing Director, Sun Newspapers Mr. Sam Cookey, CEO, Space Concepts.

Receiving the award at the weekend in Lagos, Group Head, Consumer and Digital Banking, United Bank for Africa, Dr. Yinka Adedeji, thanked the organisers for the recognition noting that he is delighted that UBA’s dedication to hard work and particular emphasis on quality to customer needs are been recognised. According to him, the award affirms the Bank’s strong management and commitment to service excellence.

“Our drive for quality, conforms with our desire to continuously deliver innovative and convenient payment options to our customers. Our innovations in the digital banking space have been possible because of our huge investments in building efficient, trustworthy platforms. We assure our customers that we are committed to continually bring the best in the financial technology space to ensure they always have the best and most convenient banking experience with all our service channels” Adedeji further said. He said that the bank would not relent on its oars but continue to leverage technology to increase the depth and understanding of customer preferences and changing needs

While rationalising the choice of UBA as the most innovative bank in the country, Mr. Ted Iwere, Managing Director, Independent Newspapers, organisers of the awards, said that UBA’s relentless pursuit of a global vision has seen it invest in the most secured IT platforms in Nigeria and by extension, African banking industry, which has guaranteed customer experiences on its banking platform. Iwere noted that UBA’s internet banking application and data centre operations passed the ISO 27001 Certification, thereby confirming the adequacy of the banks security platform for online transactions.

He further said, UBA has proven its leadership position in e-banking with the introduction of mobile Point of Sales (Mpos) terminals doing this in partnership with relevant stakeholders across Africa.