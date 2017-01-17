Turkish college Abductors reduce ransom to N750m

There were indications on Monday that the kidnappers of 10 students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State have reduced their earlier demand of N1.2 billion ransom for the release of the abducted persons, to N750 million.

Relatives of the Nigerian victims were requested to pay N50 million each while N200 million was demanded as ransom for that of the Turkish Mathematics teacher, Miss Deria. This is just as the location of the victims was identified by security operatives. Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that there was disagreement among parents of some of the victims over attempt to carry out individual ransom negotiations.

For instance, Vanguard learned that while some relatives were begging the abductors to collect N2 million for the release of their wards, others were ready to pay between N10 million and N15 million.

One of the parents, who spoke with Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, said; “The decision was to pool resources together and pay for their release. But as it is now, some of us are bargaining individually.

Some even said they would pay between N10 to N15 million while some of us have not been able to raise up to N3 million. ‘’For instance, one of the abducted staff is the bread winner of her home. Tell me, where will her family get such amount to pay? “Friends and relatives have been pooling resources together, yet I have not been able to raise up to N2 million.

This is the third day and no hope yet for my daughter’s release. My worry is that my daughter is very fragile. Only God knows the psychological and emotional trauma she will be going through at her tender age. ‘’Her mother has resorted to prayer.

Infact, she has not slept a wink since news of our daughter’s kidnap was received”, he said. The cheering news received yesterday was security sources hint that they had located where the victims were kept . Although the exact location was not revealed, sources explained that caution was being taken so that the victims will not be hurt.

Kidnapped students beg in tears Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that three of the students were given opportunity to speak with their parents, in order to convince them that the victims were still alive. Each of the female students as gathered, passionately appealed to their parents to reach out to government for funds, to ensure their speedy release. One of them, said to be an only child who spoke with her mother in tears, was quoted as saying; ‘’Mummy, can’t government intervene in this matter? This is the third night and nothing has been said nor done. Please beg government to help us out. “ Parents, teachers, go spiritual Meanwhile, parents and teachers and other members of staff of the school have resorted to go spiritual , by undertaking chain prayers since the incident occurred, Vanguard gathered.

A teacher at the school who would not want his name mentioned, stated that the prayer chain included both Christians and Muslims. The source said; “Parents and teachers are at the moment engaged in prayers. This morning (yesterday) the Muslim staff and parents held theirs. They read the Holy Quran and prayed for quick release of the victims.

“In fact, some parents and teachers have begun marathon fasting and may not break until the abducted students and staff are released unhurt. All staff are on ground for the prayers, because, it concerns everyone”. Govt, Police assure of victims quick release Governor Ibikunle Amosun earlier in the day called on parents and relatives of the abducted victims to be calm, assuring that they would be released unhurt.

Represented by his deputy, Chief Mrs Yetunde Onanuga , during another visit to the school, Amosun said that the Federal Government had been informed of the ugly development , assuring that all hands were on deck to ensure that they were released unhurt. On his part, the Assistant Inspector -General of Police in-charge of zone 2, Mr Kayode Aderanti , said that the Police was on top of the situation .

He spoke through the Zonal Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.. Aderanti according to Hundeyin , “has assured management of the school as well as parents and relatives of those kidnapped that they would be rescued. More security agents, including the Military have been deplored to the area”, he said. Gunmen stormed the school Friday night and abducted some students and staff. Those abducted were; a Turkish Mathematics teacher identified simply as Miss Deria; the House mistress, Miss Rashida Ibrahim and the cook identified simply as Miss Shekura.

Others were students, all girls. They are , Rebecca Agu , a Senior Secondary School 2 student; Nwosu Teslie, a Junior Secondary School 1 student; Zainab Olatubosun, a Junior Secondary School 2 student ; Rodia Amina and Aderitan Alnad, both scholarship students of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB. Two others were unnamed. MSSN expresses concern, wants security upgrade Meantime, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, has expressed concern over the kidnap of students and staff of Nigerian Tulip International College of (formerly Turkish International School), Ogun State.

The Amir (President) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, said this in a statement yesterday. In the statement, Dr. Ashafa also condemned the bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri early Monday morning. It would be recalled that the abduction of ten (10) people including students of the NTIC entered its fourth day.

According to Dr. Ashafa, the kidnap and bomb blasts should serve as a signal to the Federal Government and the Military that there should be no relaxation despite the fall of Sambisa forest.

While commending Nigeria security operatives for the recorded success so far, Dr. Ashafa lamented that students were the most affected victims of the horrible experiences of terrorism and kidnapping.

