Truck crushes pregnant woman, 6 others to death in Ogun

ABEOKUTA – Seven persons, including a pregnant woman, were crushed to death in an accident involving a white Volvo truck and a red Nissan blue bird at mechanic village along OGTV/Ajebo road in Abeokuta.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the incident happened on Tuesday night.

Oladele said that the truck with registration number: KJA 731 XP had break failure and lost control which led to a head-on collision with the blue bird car with registration number: ED 638 EKY, coming from opposite direction.

“The truck was coming from OGTV road going into Abeokuta, while the car was going to Mile 6. The truck had break failure, lost control and crossed to the opposite lane and hit the incoming vehicle.

” The accident involved nine people – seven males, one female and one child, but five males, one female and one child died in the accident.

“The only dead female victim was pregnant, ” he said.

The sector commander said the corpses of the victims were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, mortuary, and the injured ones were admitted to the same hospital.

He, however, said that the driver of the truck who caused the accident had fled. (NAN)