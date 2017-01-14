Troops Nab Boko Haram Terrorists Fleeing With 100 Motor Bikes

Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, Boko Haram terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution.

It is in this vein that troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE intensified searches, patrols, raids and mop up operations.

During one of such patrols to Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara arrested 4 suspected fleeing members of Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday afternoon whose names were given as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town.

According to Nigerian Army spokesperson, Brig Gen Sani Usman, the suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation.