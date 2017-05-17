Troops Burst Kidnappers’ Den, Rescue 2 Victims In Bayelsa

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe over the weekend conducted successful raid operations on identified camps of sea robbers/pirates and kidnappers at Oluwasiri and Agbidama creeks in Brass and Ekeremor LGAs of Bayelsa State respectively.

In a press briefing today at Headquarters Operation Delta Safe in Yenagoa, the commander Rear Admiral Apochi Sulaiman said “During the operations in Oluwasiri particularly, the troops rescued 2 kidnapped victims.

One of the victims sustained gunshot injury during the crossfire. He is currently receiving medical attention in one of our facility in Port Harcourt”

The commader added that “Items recovered during the raids inlude: One HK 21E Rifle, One Rocket Propelled Gun launcher, 4 AK 47 rifles, 3 pistols, 61 pieces of 12.7/108mm ammo, 5 empty rifles magazine, one empty pistol magazines, 36 pieces of 7.62mm ammo, 15 pieces of 9mm ammo among others items”

He stated that the Joint Task Force is resolved to ensure peaceful socio-economic environment for business to thrive.