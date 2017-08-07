Troops Ambush, Neutralise Boko Haram Logistics Team

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Forward Operation Base Mainok, in the early hours of Sunday 5th August 2017 laid ambush for suspected Boko Haram terrorists along a track route leading to Alagarno forest.

They were ferrying logistics items to their colleagues. The ambush team neutralized 2 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered their weapons, 2 motorcycles, Jerry cans and grounded guinea corn.

Similarly, troops of 151 Battalion, 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, on routine clearing of bushes to aid unhindered movement of troops discovered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), connected together laid on the shoulder of the road at a suspected terrorist ambush site along road Banki Junction-Bama.

The troops successfully disconnected and recovered them.