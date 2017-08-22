Trigger Happy Policeman Kills One, Injures 2 At A Burial Ceremony

By Okiemute Okpomor

WARRI – Yet-to-be identified trigger-happy mobile policemen attached to one Chief Johnny Aribogha has allegedly shot and killed a 34-year old man, Fred Iguariede just as two others, a man and a woman also sustained varying degrees of wounds from gun shots in Emede, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state on Saturday, August 19. 2017

Addressing journalists at the Warri Correspondents NUJ Press Centre on Monday, August 21, 2017, the family of the deceased represented by Mr. Governor Ogbon and Mrs. Ese Ayen alleged foul play in the circumstances surrounding their brother’s death as they were yet to hear from all those connected to the tragic incident.

Speaking, Mr. Ogbon, an elder brother of the deceased explained that their late brother had been invited to the burial ceremony of the mother in-law of one Joe Akubowei, a tenant of the Chief, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Mr. Ogbon recalled that the late brother had been a domestic driver to Chief Aribogha, Chief Executive Officer of Jonesco Nigeria Limited until January this year when he resigned allegedly due to “hate speeches” from the wife.

According to him, although they had parted ways in good terms, he later gathered that the former employer, Chief Aribogha was owing late Fred some months salary and money from a property sold some time ago, adding that this may have caused ill feelings between them.

Mr. Ogbon disclosed that on getting to the Oleh Police Station, the Divisional Crime Officer(D.C.O)told them that the victim died from an accidental discharge saying that the body had been deposited at the General Hospital, Olomoro.

However, Mrs Ayeh, who happened to be at the burial ceremony disclosed that some policemen had shot sporadically in the arena.

Mr. Ogbon then called on federal government and relevant security authorities to bring all those connected to their brother’s death to book, adding, “I am saying that they masterminded the killing of my brother because Chief Johnny Aribogha, his son Kingsley Aribogha, who is very close to my younger brother and the man that invited my brother for the burial, Joe Akubowe are at large as we speak.”

The deceased, who hails from Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State is married with two children.

Contacted on his mobile phone, Chief Aribogha confirmed the incident, he said that the mobile policeman involved in the shooting had been arrested.

Also contacted, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command confirmed the incident, saying, “It’s really sad. Three Mopol men from 33 Squadron Ado Ekiti have been arrested for the dastardly act and presently in detention, outcome of which will be divulged.”