Latest News
Home » News » Trevari, Legion Cooperative MoU On Agribusiness Targets 3,700 NLCL Members

Trevari, Legion Cooperative MoU On Agribusiness Targets 3,700 NLCL Members

Trevari-Legion-Cooperative-MUO

Executive Vice Chairman ‎of Trevari Group, Mr. Innocent Obande; Director, Trevari, Mrs. Joyce Okafor‎; Member of Nigerian Legion Cooperative Limited (NLCL), Captain Shehu Ibrahim (rtd); Secretary of NLCL,‎ Group Capt. Eloma Ikona (rtd), and Legal Adviser, NLCL, Mr. Ayi Joseph, during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on agribusiness between Trevari Group and NLCL in Abuja on Monday, January 16, 2017.

A foremost agriculture and financing company, Trevari Group on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Legion Cooperative Society Limited (NLCL) on agribusiness.

Under the agreement, Trevari ‎will support 3,700 members of NLCL in the first phase towards accessing the various government empowerment schemes including the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS) and the Anchor Borrower Scheme‎.

ALSO READ  INEC Obeys Court, Suspends Adamawa Guber Bye-election

The Executive Vice Chairman of Tr‎evari Group, Mr. Innocent Obande signed the MoU on behalf of the company while the Secretary of NLCL‎,‎ Group Capt. Eloma Ikona (rtd)‎ and the Legal Adviser of NLCL, Mr. Ayi Joseph‎ signed for the Legion Cooperative Society.

Obande said, “We plan to provide support to 3,700 members of the‎ Nigerian Legions cooperative in the first phase‎ while the beneficiaries will also be empowered to employ at least additional 7,400 active poor Nigerians.”

‎The Trevari boss said further that the company would provide tractors, green house equipment and other farming inputs at subsidised rate to members of the Legion Cooperative Society nationwide.

ALSO READ  Action time to end violence against children - UNICEF

‎”Trevari Group is also providing technical expertise and personnel for the operation and management of the proposed Agro Scheme to be established by the Nigerian Legion Cooperative Society Limited,” he added.

He called for the establishment of product specific micro-finance banks in communities across the country to finance rural agricultural development.

“Beyond advancing money to the farmers, the micro-finance banks should have Agric Department that will be saddled with various functions ranging from agric extension services, to monitoring of utilisation of funds, hiring of tractors/implements, and sales of improved seedlings and fertilisers to farmers,” Obande stated.

In his remarks, the NLCL secretary, Eloma Ikona, commended the efforts of Treveri Group to empower members of the cooperative society as part of the renewed measures to raise agriculture sector‎’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product.

ALSO READ  Osun, US firm sign MOU on Agriculture

Ikona noted that the agriculture sector remained the best opportunity for the Federal Government to create jobs and wealth, in view of the declining oil prices and revenue.

Leave a Reply

Divine Endowments
Read more:
We Are Ready For Wikki Clash- Coach Haggai

By Gracious Akujobi       Head coach of Supreme Court FC, Henry Haggai, has stated that his team's confidence has been tremendously...

Close