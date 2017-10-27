Top Employer Institute certifies BASF West Africa as Top Employer Nigeria 2018

Top Employer Institute, the global certifier of excellence in employee conditions has recognized BASF West Africa as Top Employer Nigeria 2018 in the African category at a gala ceremony held at the Sandton Convention Center on Thursday, 12 October 2017.

This is the third consecutive year that BASF West Africa has received this recognition.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people.

Integral to the Top Employers programme is that participating companies must complete a rigorous research process and meet the required high standard in order to achieve the certification.

According to Dr. Jean-Marc Ricca, Managing Director of BASF West Africa, this certification serves as confirmation that BASF West Africa operates at global standards and places its people first, which is in line with BASF’s values.

“Our focus is on fostering the individual’s unique talents and meeting that person’s development objectives in the best possible manner, thereby allowing BASF’s corporate objectives to be fulfilled at the same time,” Ricca said.

“Considering that we are getting this recognition for the third consecutive time in the five years of our existence as a legal entity, is a great reinforcement that we are doing well with our people management. As we continue to expand our operations, we will continue to optimise our employee conditions, and continue to recruit, retain and attract the best employees”, he concluded.

Topics covered included: Talent Strategy; Workforce Planning; On-Boarding; Learning & Development; Performance Management; Leadership Development; Career & Succession Management; Compensation & Benefits; and Organizational Culture.

To reinforce the validity of the process, all responses were independently audited and the outcome of the research verified BASF West Africa as having outstanding employee conditions and earned her a coveted spot amongst a selected group of certified Top Employers.