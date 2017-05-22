Tonye Princewill Dumps Labour Party

A former governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Tonye Princewill on Monday, resigned his membership of the party.

In a statement, he said the decision to dump the party would enable him to make more meaningful impact in the lives of his people.

The statement read in part, “Unlike many of my good friends who avoid politics, I can’t. Too many good Nigerians need people who can speak up for them.

“God did not give us this voice or the ability to walk in and out of powerful rooms just to follow my own personal agenda and stay in my own comfort zone.

‘He gave me a voice to speak. And so I must. And so I will. Voices generally make the most impact when in politics.”

Princewill went on to reconfirm that he had no interest in running for Governor but was unreservedly committed to playing his role towards a better Rivers state, a better Niger Delta and a better Nigeria.

“Ambition is part of the reason we are where we are today, I refuse to put personal ambition above party or state. My only ambition is our people. Under any leadership. It does not have to be me.”

The resignation letter reads in full:

All my life has been about trying to make a difference, to not be the type of Nigerian who sits and watches the status quo go by, complaining, protesting and analyzing, while doing nothing about it, claiming helplessness as an excuse for inaction.

Unlike many of my good friends who avoid politics, I can’t. Too many good Nigerians need people who can speak up for them. God did not give us a big voice or the ability to walk in and out of powerful rooms just to follow my own personal agenda and stay in my own comfort zone. He gave me a voice to speak. And so I must. And so I will. Voices generally make the most impact when in politics.

Unfortunately I can not do this from within the Labour Party for two main reasons. First, in spite of the many good men and women who carry their membership card, the current leadership style and track record negate the kind of progress Nigerians and I urgently need. Secondly, the persistent inability of the Labour unions to wake up politically means meaningful strides can not be made in a divided Labour movement blissfully unaware of its strength.

It is on that basis, that I now tender my resignation as a member of the Labour Party, effective immediately. I no longer wish to seek Executive office but I will remain vocal in the political space and effectively – politically. To do this, I will have to leave, but I wish the party well in all its endeavours. I want to close with a quote.

“Some people believe holding on and hanging in there are signs of great strength. However, there are times when it takes much more strength to know when to let go and then do it.”