Tinubu Says Will Run In 2019 If…

All Progressives Congress, APC, leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he could contest for a political office in the near future including the Presidency whenever the right opportunity presents itself.

Tinubu spoke on the sidelines of last weekend’s swearing-in of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, even as he chastised public criticisms of the management of the health condition of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He urged Nigerians to put aside disbelief and pray for the continued good health of the president.

Tinubu, who witnessed the inauguration of his onetime protégée, who he ironically fell out with last year, also dismissed insinuations of squabbling in the leadership of the APC.

Asked by reporters at the inauguration ground the possibility of seeking political office, including the Presidency, he said: “You see, there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates.

‘’I will not brush aside such an aspiration….Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out.

‘’How can I rule such a thing out? The opportunity to serve my country. But you only do that when there is vacancy.”

He alluded to President Buhari’s several attempts at the presidency before finally winning elections into that office in 2015.

“It has been historical, even, that Buhari tried first, second, third, and fourth before he got it. Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose,” he said.

Speaking on the health condition of the President, Tinubu said Buhari had been very honest in disclosing that he needed medical attention.

He said: “An honest man disclosed to you that he is going on leave, he is going to have medical check-up, he has disclosed that he needed more time.

‘’He has told us honestly that he needed medical attention. What his doctors will discuss after that is subject to experts, which should not be discussed until he is ready to disclose it. He told us that he cannot return now, what else do you want him to do?”

Tinubu advised Nigerians to pray for the President, insisting that President Buhari was alive and healthy.

“Only God gives life, and only God can take it. The man that I have seen is well, alive. We should promote welfare, praying for the well being of our leaders,’’ he said.

He also spoke about the ruling APC, saying there was no rift whatsoever among its leaders, and accused the media of concocting stories to suggest the contrary.

Tinubu fell out with Akeredolu in the run-up to Ondo governorship election, but his presence at the inauguration could mean that the differences between both men have been put aside.

He played crucial roles in mobilising votes for President Buhari, first at the APC presidential primaries and later at the election proper.

Tinubu, a Third Republic senator, who then won the Lagos Central senatorial election with over one million votes, had to cede the slot of Vice-President to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who served as Attorney General of Lagos State when he (Tinubu) was governor between 1999 and 2007. His action was upon public concern of a Muslim – Muslim ticket that the pair of Buhari and Tinubu could have meant.

Since he left the Alausa Round House in 2007, Tinubu has not aspired for any elective office. Rather, he has helped to mobilise for his many political disciples to win elections.

VANGUARD