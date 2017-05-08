Tinubu Congratulates Buhari over Rescue of 82 Chibok Girls

Former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the release of more of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls.

He said the release of the schoolgirls showed that the president has kept his eyes on the true objective.

In a statement by Tinubu Media Office on Monday, the former Lagos governor said:

“The release of 82 Chibok schoolgirls demonstrates President Buhari’s unwavering commitment to freeing these and other innocent children from the cruel hand of Boko Haram and returning them to their families and community.

“The freeing of the girls shows that President Buhari has kept his eye on the true objective. That is to reunite families and communities under the reign of peace and rule of justice so that northern Nigeria, and for that matter all Nigeria, may begin to rebuild in a way that brings a decent life and a taste of enduring prosperity to all Nigerians.

“This the ultimate goal and the release of these girls is an important step on this pathway.

I congratulate the President. I congratulate our gallant armed forces. After waiting so long for the return of their children, the parents of these girls must feel a great sense of relief and elation.

“Yet, we must keep this good news in proper context. The released children need to be nurtured and cared for in a special way in order to overcome the sad experience that they had to suffer. Our government must help their families do this.

“Moreoever, we must not forget the girls still held by Boko Haram and we must not forget the grief of their families. We owe it to them to press forward until all the girls have regained freedom and family and Boko Haram is so defeated that it may never again be able to do what it did in Chibok.

“Boko Haram must be defeated. President Buhari has said as much. We all must stand with him and support his strategy to accomplish this humane and necessary goal.”