Timi Frank to Oyegun: Don’t instigate Nigerians against Buhari

By Innocent Odoh

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has warned the National Chairman of the party, John Odigie -Oyegun, to desist from utterances capable of instigating Nigerians against President Muhammadu.

Mr Timi Frank said this in reaction to the comments credited to Oyegun, who said on Monday in an interview in Benin, that the APC is not threatened by the proposed mega party urging the brain behind the party to form a formidable opposition. Frank, who described the comments as ‘reckless’ said such comments can easily anger Nigerians and turn them against President Buhari apparently judging by the prevailing hash economic circumstances in the country.

Timi Frank in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Wednesday said instead of Chief Oyegun to embark on a genuine reconciliation of aggrieved APC members, “he is busy talking what can divide APC leadership the more” adding that “such arrogant words from leader of a ruling party may anger Nigerians against the President.”

He likened the position of Oyegun to how the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Bamanga Tukur refused to pacify the aggrieved members but boasted that the party will rule Nigeria for sixty years. “Where is the party today?” he asked.

Frank advised Chief Oyegun to stop deceiving Nigerians on the claim that he has met with some National leaders of APC against the move, stressing that Oyegun has not made any efforts to address the grievances of some of the party members, which he warned could jeopardize the party’s interests.

“I can say this emphatically that my National Chairman did not meet with any of the aggrieved national leaders of APC,” he said. He also challenged Chief Oyegun to tell Nigerians when and where the meeting took place?

“I think as a party we should not undermine the strength of this much talked about Mega Party, whether it is a rumour or not. I think we should do everything possible to defeat the move through genuine reconciliation within us.

“We must remember that this is how PDP took APC for granted during formation stage, and the likes of Bamanga Tukur were busy saying “no vacancy at Villa, PDP will rule for 60 years but where are they today?”

“So, our National Chairman should learn to reconcile aggrieved members instead of offending them the more. It has shown today that even a ruling party could lose election, so we should stop talking arrogantly because we are in power.”

He tasked Oyegun to work towards shoring support for President Buhari to move the economy out of recession.