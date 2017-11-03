Teenager arraigned for allegedly assaulting 2 female corps members

OSOGBO – The Police on Friday arraigned 18-year-old Wasiu Olalere, in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for allegedly assaulting two females National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members .

Olalere is standing trial on a two- count charge bothering on conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Ajayi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on Nov. 1 at about 7:05p.m. near the Osogbo township stadium.

Ajayi said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to assault Omodara Yetunde and Rukayat Ahmed, who were members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said Olalere and his cohorts allegedly inflicted injuries on the complainants.

Ajayi said Olalere was immediately arrested as luck ran out of him, adding that the remaining suspects escaped.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516 and 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

Olalere, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Mr Najite Okobie, counsel to Olalere, prayed the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms.

The prosecutor did not oppose the application, while the Magistrate, Mr Ashiru Ayeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 21 for mentioned.