We are up to the task, says MFM FC’s Adebayo Waheed

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club teenage striker, Adebayo Waheed has said Fidelis Ilechukwu’s lads are up to the task ahead of Thursday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clash against highly-rated Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club.

ABS FC will host the Olukoya Boys in Thursday’s NPFL Matchday 7 tie which will be decided at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin.

The young striker who has predicted a tough encounter believes the Lagos-based team has all it takes to give the hosts a run for their money when both teams meet on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to having a good game against ABS FC. The match is going to be an interesting one because ABS have a good team and we have a good team as well.

“They will be coming into the game with the aim of winning because they lost their last league game and that will make the encounter difficult for us but we are up to the task.

“Ilorin is my town, and I will be relying on the support from my home fans who are looking up to me to put up good performance. Their support will be key for us and I promise not to disappoint them at end of the game,” the Ilorin-born goal poacher revealed to mountaintopfc.com.

MFM FC currently sit in second spot on the NPFL standings with 13 points from a possible 18.