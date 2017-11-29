Tambuwal hails role of Benin Kingdom in fostering national unity

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged traditional rulers to use their influential status to promote good governance and strengthen the unity of the nation.

The Governor spoke while receiving the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuari II and his chiefs who paid a courtesy visit to Sokoto Government House.

He said as custodians of traditions, values and customs, they have what it takes to galvanize all Nigerians towards peace, stability and progress of the country.

“I have said it repeatedly that we have every reason to remain together. We are stronger as united people. We may have differences in tongue of religious creed, but we are united in the need to move our country forward. Our diversity is our source of strength,” he added.

Tambuwal commended the Oba of Benin for the visit, adding that such visits will help in cementing the unity of the country.

The governor also advocated the sustenance of visits among traditional rulers in the country which he said will promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

He equally commended Oba Ewuari and the Benin Kingdon for their roles in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Oba Ewuari said his visit to Sokoto was to thank the Sultan for his support during his coronation ceremony last year and also to cement the warm relationship that exists between the Caliphate and the Benin Kingdom.

He also used the visit to thank the governor for his leadership qualities of fostering unity among Nigerians.

The Oba was accompanied to Government House by Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and senior members of the Sultanate Council.