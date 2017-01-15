Tambuwal canvasses support for fallen heroes’ families

One of the best ways to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes is to take care of the loved ones they left behind by providing opportunities for their children, and empowering their widows, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held in Sokoto Sunday, Tambuwal commended the military for their sacrifice in helping to secure the nation.

He said as people who have given their lives to protect others, members of the armed forces deserve the nation’s gratitude at all times.

“Today’s event is significant because it shows that we are a people of history who also appreciate our history. It also shows that there are people who paid the supreme sacrifice for us to get to where we are today as one, united and happy nation.

“We should continue to learn from their sacrifices to ensure that Nigeria remains a united country where everyone is enjoying the freedom as enshrined in our constitution. We should at all times make our contributions to national development.

“On this important day, we should always continue to support their families and encourage the ones still in active service to give their maximum best in the service of the fatherland,” Tambuwal added.

This year’s event, which held at the Maigero Theatre Complex in Sokoto, featured medical outreach organized by the armed forces, parade and laying of wreath in honour of the fallen service men.