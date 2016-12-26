Tambuwal, 2 other Northern Govs spend Xmas in Akwa Ibom

In a show of unity and solidarity with Christian faithful, three Muslim Northern Governors took part in festivities to commemorate this year’s Christmas in Akwa Ibom State.

The Governors, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, joined Governor Udom Emmanuel to felicitate with him over the birth of Christ and as well commiserate with him over the recent tragedy which claimed scores of lives after a church building collapsed in Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking when he met with Gov Emmanuel, Yari, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), described the tragedy as unfortunate.

He said the decision to set up an investigative panel to unravel the causes of the collapse is a right move in the right direction.

“Your Excellency’s miraculous escape from death in the sad incident, is surely one of the God’s wonders.

“We at the Governors Forum received with shock, the sad news of the church’s collapse and we want to send message of solidarity to the people and government of Akwa Ibom over this unfortunate incidence. Our prayers are with those who lost loved ones, and those who sustained injuries,” Yari added.

Responding, Gov Emmanuel thanked the visiting Governors especially for choosing a holy day like the Christmas day to visit Akwa Ibom.

He described Nigerian Governors as a big and important family, saying the unity exhibited by the visit will further cement the cordial relationship between the peoples of Nigeria.