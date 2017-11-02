TACT holds first Nigerian Satire Festival in Abuja

The Arts and Civics Table Organisation (TACT) has planned the first ever Nigerian Satire Festival as part of its commitment to promoting meaningful and productive conversations between the citizens and government.

The Festival, which holds on November 16 and 17, 2017 at Sheraton in Abuja, coincides with this year’s United Nation’s International Day of Tolerance.

With the theme: “The Society’s Mirror”, the Festival, according to one of the promoters of TACT, Mr Ose Anenih, would create a veritable platform of promoting and deepening civic engagement and social discourse through the use of satire.

According to Anenih, “During the first festival, holding over a period of two days, we aim to highlight serious issues without offending sensibilities.”

He said activities lined up for the two-day event included paper and art presentations by leading Nigerian satirists such as Okechukwu Ofili (aka OFFILISPEAKS), Mike Asukwo, Justin Irabor, Dr Damages and discussions by a panel that would comprise Funke Baruwa, Amara Nwakpa, Cheta Nwanze, Charly Boy, Kunle Lawal (National Publicity Secretary of KOWA Party) and journalist Samuel Ogundipe.

He said further that other highlights of the event “are a stage play, ‘Made in Nigeria’ by Dike Chukwumerije; a dinner and comedic roast that would feature comedians Gordons and Frank D Don, spoken word poet Omoawe and CEF a multi-talented acoustic musician.

Anenih explained that the Roast would be similar to the United States White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with journalists, members of civil society organisations, political office holders, musicians, students, clerics, and selected satirists participating.

He said that a satire-themed cartoon and art exhibition would also run throughout the two days of the event.

Co-founded by Yemi Adesanya and Ose Anenih, TACT is a non-partisan not-for-profit dedicated to the promotion of civic engagement between citizens and the government, and the facilitation of alternative means of dialogue within society without rancor and bitterness.