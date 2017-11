Suspected kidnappers kill FRSC marshal, abduct 2 others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the killing of one of its marshals by suspected armed kidnappers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Sources had earlier said that the attack occurred on Tuesday at Sabo-Wuse area on the Niger axis of the highway.

Witnesses said said the deceased was travelling in a commercial bus alongside other passengers when the hoodlums struck at about 6.30 a.m.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the official’s death, said two other marshals were abducted by the gunmen.

Kazeem identified the deceased as Ardo Njiga, a Marshal Inspector 1, and one of those kidnapped as Garba Bello, a Senior Road Marshal Assistant.

He said the identity of the third victim had yet to be ascertained as of the time he spokes to our correspondent.

“The marshals took permission to be with their families in Kaduna at the weekend, and were on their way back to Abuja when the attack took place this morning.

“Njiga was killed at the scene, while Garba and the third marshal were taken to an unknown destination alongside the other occupants of the commercial bus.

“The matter is now with the security agencies, and it is our hope that our men are rescued and brought back to us alive,” Kazeem said.

Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed sadness over the incident and commiserated with the families of the victims.

Kazeem quoted him as calling for calm among men and officers of the Corps.