For Supporting Magu, Senate Kicks Ndume Out, Lawan In

Erstwhile Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, may have been removed from office because of his support for the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Senate President Bukola Saraki at resumption of plenary after the Christmas and New Year break on Tuesday, read out a letter from the APC Senate Caucus, announcing the removal of Ali Ndume from Borno.

Saraki, also announced Senator Ahmad Lawan, from Yobe north as the new Senate Leader.

The letter from APC Caucus titled ‘notice change in leadership’ reads, “We want to inform your Excellency that after separate meeting held on Monday, January 9, we want to notify you change in the leadership, Senator Ahmad Lawan now is the new Senate Leader.”

Senator Lawan, Prompt News recalls was the choice of the APC leadership for the position of the Senate President.

He was however defeated by Bukola Saraki, who outsmarted the ruling party leadership and had the backing of the PDP Senators.

Senator Ndume, who is closed to the Presidency is believed to be underming Saraki’s authority in the Senate.

While the Senate in December 2916, took a position to reject the nomination of Ibrahim Magu, as substantive EFCC Chairman, Ndume raced to the Presidential Villa the following day where he told State House correspondents that Senate did not reject Magu’s nomination.

He was however, promptly countered by the Senate spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, who said Ndume was not competent to speak for the Senate.

Meanwhile, Ndume has rejected his purported removal as Senate Leader, saying he was not consulted by the leadership.

‎“I still remain Senate Leader, he added.