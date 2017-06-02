Sultan commissions Sokoto’s ultra modern trauma centre

Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Thursday unveiled the ultra modern emergency operations complex at the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

The complex, established by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the cost of N161 million, will provide 24 hours emergency services to patients free of charge.

Speaking at the event, the Sultan commended the state government for putting together the centre which he said the radically change the face of healthcare delivery in the state for good.

He called on people of the state to take full advantage of the facilities, adding that as leaders, they will continue to support government policies aimed at improving the lives of the people.

In his remarks, Governor Tambuwal said the centre was established to broaden access to quality healthcare to the citizenry.

He said the emergency operation complex comprises seven centres namely: trauma centre, polyclinics 1 & 2, central ambulance service comprising fifteen ambulances, blood transfusion centre, malaria, meningitis, measles, polio, gastro-entritis emergency unit, epideomelogical unit and lastly biomedical engineering workshop.

Governor Aminu waziri says his administration will continue to provide effective health care service in the state.

“We will always show total commitment and dedication to the contemporary health needs of the people in the state.

“In that regard, we have expended over N161 million on the renovation of GOPD in the Specialist Hospital as well as the establishment of this complex,” he said.

The Governor said as the largest referral facility owned by the government, the Specialist hospital will continue to receive the attention it deserves from the government.

He urged health workers to discharge their responsibilities well, and desist from charging patients for services that are to be rendered free.

Also speaking at the event, the state commissioner of health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, said under the Sokoto Health Act, the trauma centre will provide free medical services to patients in the first 24 Hours.