Again, Suicide Bomber Attacks Unimaid, Kills Self

A suspected male suicide bomber today (Saturday) around 10.00am attempted to attack University of Maiduguri, Borno state.

It was gathered that the bomber hid in the bush within the community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access into university where students are gathering.

Unfortunately for him the Improvised Explosive Device, IED, that he was carrying exploded and killed him. No casualty was recorded.

Emergency workers from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and that of the state (BOSEMA) were drafted to the scene.

No casualty was recorded just as the corpse of the suspected suicide bomber has been evacuated.

