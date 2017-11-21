Students protest in Osogbo, harass journalist

By Wale Are

OSOGBO – Students of tertiary institutions in Osun State on Monday went berserk and caused panic in Osogbo, capital of Osun State as they protested over the increment in their tuition fees.

The students harassed the Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper who is also the Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Prince Hameed Oyegbade.

Oyegbade was driving out from Olosan/Ogo-Oluwa adjoining road, going towards the Gbongan/Ibadan express way when the students stopped him and damaged his car with stones.

According to Oyegbade, “I was actually on the Olosan/Ogo-Oluwa adjoining road while the students were protesting on the Gbongan/Ibadan express way. I stopped on the adjoining road but I was surprised that the students still came to me. They started banging my car with big stones until they dented the car.”

Oyegbade said the students were violent and destructive in the manner they carried out the protest. He noted that it has become the habit of the students to attack journalists whenever they were protesting.

He recalled how students of Osun State University attacked some journalists at the Correspondents chapel. He condemned the incessant attacks on journalists by the students in the state.

In his reaction, the secretary, Osun state council of the NUJ, Mr Boladale Bamigbola, described action of the students as “unfortunate and unwarranted”, warning that the Union in the state would no longer tolerate further attacks on journalists.

Bamigbola called on National Association of Nigerian Students to rein in those erring students that are in the habit of misdirecting their anger whenever they are having protest to avoid reoccurrence of such incident.