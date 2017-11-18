Squash U-13 finals: 10 year-old defeats elder sister

LAGOS – Mistura Durosinlorun, a JSS 2 student of Gloryland Schools Aguda, on Saturday defeated her elder sister, Ahisat, in the finals of the U-13 category of the 1st edition of the Ex-Squash Pros Diaspora competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mistura won 3-1 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere Lagos.

” I feel happy that we have made our father proud because he is our coach, seeing both of us play in the final made him happy.

” My elder sister is a great player no doubt, but I won, which has further given me the push I need to play professionally.

“If I had lost, I’d felt bad, but I won’t be a sore loser. It’s just a game and I’m happy we both got to the finals,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Ahisat, told NAN that she was happy to have made it to the finals.

“Making it to the finals was good enough for me. We have always played against each other and we know each other’s weaknesses and strength.

” We have trained together for months, nothing I do will surprise her and nothing she does surprises me either, the better player won today.

” I will train hard next time, ” she said.

The spectators likened their prowess to tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

Yusuf Durosinlorun, their father and a five-time junior champion in the late 80’s and early 90’s told NAN that his girls have made him proud.

“I’m proud of them. After the April’s competition, they were motivated, I have trained them from April and the result is marvelous.

” Usually, Mistura mostly wins because she is a more aggressive player but give it to them they are fantastic players and the future is there for them to take,” Durosinlorun said.

NAN reports that Mistura is currently seeded number 1 while Ahisa was seeded no 2 they both represent Kwara state.

The Ex-Squash Pros Diaspora was organised by ex professionals in the diaspora, as part of their contribution towards the development of squash at the grassroots.

In the boys’ finals U- 13 category, Ibrahim Bala of Niger trashed Ibrahim Balogun of Kwara 3-0.

Winners and will be given equipment such as racquet, training bags and trainers worth over 70,000.