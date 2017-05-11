Sports Federation Electoral Committee Members Unveiled + Full List

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a list of committee members for Elections into the National Sports Federations.

Each Federation will have a Chairman and two other electoral committee members during the elections.

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung, members of the Electoral Committee were carefully chosen based on merit, experience and ability to deliver following wide consultations with the Nigeria Olympic Committee NOC.

Barrister Dalung advised the Electoral Committee members to shun corrupt practices capable of marring the elections and deliver selfless service for the success of Nigerian sports generally.

“The Ministry is determined to deliver democratically elected National Federations which will move sports to the next level. In achieving this, we are guided by rules and regulations that are not only limited to us but inspired by International best practices.

“I therefore urge those contesting not to be distracted by desperate desires to undermine the ongoing reforms in the sector. However, we must concentrate on seeking genuine and credible support from the people for leadership.

” I urge you to resist any temptation of acting outside selfless service for our dear country. At trying moments like these, the call to duty can be Herculean but posterity will record our judgement positively. I congratulate the electoral committee members and wish them the best,” Dalung said.

Elections Congress for the election of Zonal Representatives, Vice Presidents and Presidents of National Sports Federations will proceed as rescheduled for June 13, 2017 while the adjusted program leading to the elections will be released in due course.

Full List of Members:

S/N SPORTS CHAIRMAN MEMBER MEMBER 1. Aquatics Prof. Tor Iorapu Musa Zulu Othman Murtala Mamser 2. Athletics Engr. Kelani Mohammed Tony Urobo Bamidele Omole Elijah 3. Badminton Arc Kefas Lar Com Ibrahim N. Yusuf Barrister Melody Ogundigi 4. Basketball Brig-Gen Yakubu Rimdan rtd Alh. Bashir Mohammed Ray Attelley 5. Boxing Alh. Baba Sheshi Alfred Abbah Ms. Toyin Obisaki 6. Chess Dr. John Daddi Abubakar Barde Kingsley Ojo 7. Cricket Dr. Barnabas Ejogu Gambo Akanya Mrs. Juliet Julius 8. Cycling Nasiru Suleiman Dr. Fred Achem Zim Jacob 9. Darts Alibaba Abdullahi Abba Yola Waziri Bello 10. Deaf Sports Elias Gora Kabiru Danladi Mogaji Bola 11. Fives Adeosun Adio Ogun Muazu Mohd Turaki Abba Mustapha 12. Golf Arch. Godwin Ashikeni Abdulrahaman Ibn. Mohd Idris Abdullahi 13. Gymnastics Ibrahim Tanko Andy Gabriel Kene Emma Agbodike 14. Handball Barrister Abraham Ehruemen Alh. Sani Fema Rotimi Samson 15. Hockey Kabiru Sani Honor Sirawoo Dr. Ishaya Abu 16. Judo Comrade Tochi S. Ezeoku Ibrahim Adamu Idris Adamu 17. Karate Engr. Austin Chigbolu Comrade Khalid Bisalla Aminu Jamo 18. Kick Boxing Alhaji Gbadamasi A. Gamawa Mr. Abraham Onekutu Kunle Akintimehin 19. Kung-Fu Hajiya Sadiya Lawal Ibrahim Mai Shinku Tunde Agarawu 20. Rowing and Yachting Mrs. Patricia F. Yakubu Jamil Danyadado Richard Agu 21. Rugby Mr. Oyebanji Andy Alh. Sanusi Biyadi Barrister Tukur Zaga 22. Scrabble Mrs. Amina Afegbua Engr. Jimmy George Hon. Yusuf Maianguwa 23. Shooting Air Com. David Abiola Ashebu (Rtd) Amos Duniya Bimbo Sowoolu 24. Squash Nura Ibrahim Danmumuni Mrs. Bisola Osilaja Sanco Eze 25. Table Tennis Barrister Hafiz Mohammed Chief Ugo Okeke Mrs. Meyena G. Nkwo 26. Taekwondo Dr. Victor Odoeme Baba Kawu Kingsley Ojo 27. Tennis Dr. Bruce Ugbode Abubakar Sadiq Zarto Alhaji Garba Ahmed 28. Traditional Sports Inusa Manu Mrs. Lucy Fakoya Suleiman Pate 29. Volleyball Sonny Moniedafe Bolcit Patience Barshep Ambassador Ali Barakati 30. Weightlifting Sani Fema Jasper E. Adeleye Prince Daniel Kanu 31. Wrestling Dr Ishaya Habu Alh. Nasiru Gwallaga Saliu Omotosho