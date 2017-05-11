Sports Federation Electoral Committee Members Unveiled + Full List

Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a list of committee members for Elections into the National Sports Federations.
Each Federation will have a Chairman and two other electoral committee members during the elections.
According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Solomon Dalung, members of the Electoral Committee were carefully chosen based on merit, experience and ability to deliver following wide consultations with the Nigeria Olympic Committee NOC.
Barrister Dalung advised the Electoral Committee members to shun corrupt practices capable of marring the elections and deliver selfless service for the success of Nigerian sports generally.
“The Ministry is determined to deliver democratically elected National Federations which will move sports to the next level. In achieving this, we are guided by rules and regulations that are not only limited to us but inspired by International best practices.
“I therefore urge those contesting not to be distracted by desperate desires to undermine the ongoing reforms in the sector. However, we must concentrate on seeking genuine and credible support from the people for leadership.
” I urge you to resist any temptation of acting outside selfless service for our dear country. At trying moments like these, the call to duty can be Herculean but posterity will record our judgement positively. I congratulate the electoral committee members and wish them the best,” Dalung said.
Elections Congress for the election of Zonal Representatives, Vice Presidents and Presidents of National Sports Federations will proceed as rescheduled for June 13, 2017 while the adjusted program leading to the elections will be released in due course.
Full List of Members:
S/N
SPORTS
CHAIRMAN
MEMBER
MEMBER
1.
Aquatics
Prof. Tor Iorapu
Musa Zulu Othman
Murtala Mamser
2.
Athletics
Engr. Kelani Mohammed
Tony Urobo
Bamidele Omole Elijah
3.
Badminton
Arc Kefas Lar
Com Ibrahim N. Yusuf
Barrister Melody Ogundigi
4.
Basketball
Brig-Gen Yakubu Rimdan rtd
Alh. Bashir Mohammed
Ray Attelley
5.
Boxing
Alh. Baba Sheshi
Alfred Abbah
Ms. Toyin Obisaki
6.
Chess
Dr. John Daddi
Abubakar Barde
Kingsley Ojo
7.
Cricket
Dr. Barnabas Ejogu
Gambo Akanya
Mrs. Juliet Julius
8.
Cycling
Nasiru Suleiman
Dr. Fred Achem
Zim Jacob
9.
Darts
Alibaba Abdullahi
Abba Yola
Waziri Bello
10.
Deaf Sports
Elias Gora
Kabiru Danladi
Mogaji Bola
11.
Fives
Adeosun Adio Ogun
Muazu Mohd Turaki
Abba Mustapha
12.
Golf
Arch. Godwin Ashikeni
Abdulrahaman Ibn. Mohd
Idris Abdullahi
13.
Gymnastics
Ibrahim Tanko
Andy Gabriel
Kene Emma Agbodike
14.
Handball
Barrister Abraham Ehruemen
Alh. Sani Fema
Rotimi Samson
15.
Hockey
Kabiru Sani
Honor Sirawoo
Dr. Ishaya Abu
16.
Judo
Comrade Tochi S. Ezeoku
Ibrahim Adamu
Idris Adamu
17.
Karate
Engr. Austin Chigbolu
Comrade Khalid Bisalla
Aminu Jamo
18.
Kick Boxing
Alhaji Gbadamasi A. Gamawa
Mr. Abraham Onekutu
Kunle Akintimehin
19.
Kung-Fu
Hajiya Sadiya Lawal
Ibrahim Mai Shinku
Tunde Agarawu
20.
Rowing and Yachting
Mrs. Patricia F. Yakubu
Jamil Danyadado
Richard Agu
21.
Rugby
Mr. Oyebanji Andy
Alh. Sanusi Biyadi
Barrister Tukur Zaga
22.
Scrabble
Mrs. Amina Afegbua
Engr. Jimmy George
Hon. Yusuf Maianguwa
23.
Shooting
Air Com. David Abiola Ashebu (Rtd)
Amos Duniya
Bimbo Sowoolu
24.
Squash
Nura Ibrahim Danmumuni
Mrs. Bisola Osilaja
Sanco Eze
25.
Table Tennis
Barrister Hafiz Mohammed
Chief Ugo Okeke
Mrs. Meyena G. Nkwo
26.
Taekwondo
Dr. Victor Odoeme
Baba Kawu
Kingsley Ojo
27.
Tennis
Dr. Bruce Ugbode
Abubakar Sadiq Zarto
Alhaji Garba Ahmed
28.
Traditional Sports
Inusa Manu
Mrs. Lucy Fakoya
Suleiman Pate
29.
Volleyball
Sonny Moniedafe
Bolcit Patience Barshep
Ambassador Ali Barakati
30.
Weightlifting
Sani Fema
Jasper E. Adeleye
Prince Daniel Kanu
31.
Wrestling
Dr Ishaya Habu
Alh. Nasiru Gwallaga
Saliu Omotosho