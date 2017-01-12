Sowore’s arrest is part of Buhari’s hidden agenda – Adegboruwa

I was attending a prayer meeting of the first day of Rccg 40 day prayer and fasting, so I didn’t get to know of the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, until later in the night. I do not have the facts beyond what I have read from various Facebook posts on the matter.

As I have stated in times past, in the fading and dying days of this civilian oppression, it will bare its wicked fangs, even against those previously considered to be its progressive allies, especially in the media.

I believe that the arrest of Sowore is part of a grand plan by the Buhari administration to gag the media, and this is only but a signal of things to come, as we approach 2019. The police is thus urged to stay away from civil disputes between citizens and allow the regular courts the opportunity of adjudicating upon all grievances that are of a civil nature.

If however there are allegations against Mr Sowore that border on crime and criminality, the appropriate thing is for the police to prefer charges against him in a competent court of law.

Notwithstanding the errors of their past, of tacit endorsement of civilian dictatorship during the time of ignorance, we shall continue to stand with and support all citizens against all oppressive conducts of the government and its agencies.

I therefore call upon the police to resist the temptation to be drawn into any avoidable intervention in civil disputes between individual citizens.

In the case of Mr Sowore, all rights and privileges granted to him by the Constitution must be observed and obeyed, and the police must demonstrate sufficient impartiality to assure us that this is not another phase of the Hidden Agenda.

Thank you.

Ebun-olu Adegboruwa

Lekki, Lagos.

12/01/2017.