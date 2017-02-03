Southern Kaduna: Police Arrest 17 Suspects

A special squad of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 17 suspects responsible for disturbance of public peace across southern Kaduna.

The arrest was effected by a Joint Tactical Operation Squad (Operation Harmony), comprising the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, SIB, EOD, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with Headquarters in Kafanchan.

According to Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who briefed the press on Thursday, the suspects were arrested and caches of fire arms and ammunition recovered from them.

They are: Nelson Paul ‘M’ 36years native of Kaninkon Jamma’a LGA Kaduna state

Bulus Jatau ‘M’ age 32yrs from Jamma’a LGA of Kaduna state.

Magaji Shaibu ‘M’ age 30years from chinkun LGA of Kaduna Danlami Yakubu ‘M’ age 28years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Idris bello ‘M’ chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Danjuma Barde ‘M’ 39 age from chikun LGA of kaduna state

viii. Goma Adamu ‘M’ age 28years from chukwum LGA of Kaduna state

Samuel Joshua ‘M’ age 29years from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

Abudulkareem Abdul ‘M’ age 20years from Rigasa LGA of kaduna state

Haruna Iliyasu ‘M’ age 20years Kiru LGA of kaduna state

xii. Hassan Idris ‘M’ age 25years from Tsafe of kaduna state

xiii. Adamu Haruna ‘M’ 28years from chikwun of kaduna stste

xiv. Adamu Umar ‘M’ age 27years chikwun LGA of kaduna state

Sulieman Saleh ‘M’ age 30 from chinkun LGA of kaduna state

xvi. Abubakar Mohammadu ‘M’ age 20years from chikwun LGA of kaduna state.

xvii. Muhammadu Jori ‘M’ age 33years from Igabi LGA of kaduana stat

EXHIBITS:

Total number of twenty-nine (29) assorted firearms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

All the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation for inciting public disturbance, disturbance of public peace, causing mischief by fire, culpable homicide, theft and unlawful possession of prohibited fire arms

Force spokesperson said the Inspector General of Police assured the good people and communities of Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties.