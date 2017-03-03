Southern Kaduna: Osinbajo meets CAN, Miyetti Allah, Wants Bloodshed Stopped

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo this afternoon (Friday) met with religious leaders on how to resolve the Southern Kaduna crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives.

The meeting which held at Kaduna State Executive Council Chamber was attended by the host, Governor Nasir El-Rufai as well as the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi.

Also present were the representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jamatul Nasir Islam (JNI) and Miyetti Allah.

Confirming this in series of tweets, Media Aide the the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said his principal asked all to stop bloodshed and embrace peace.

“Ag.President Osinbajo calls for peace, asks “how many more people would have to be killed before we have peace? We owe each other peace.”

“I expressed condolence in person on behalf of the Buhari administration to all those who have lost lives.

“I will return to meet each group separately and then meet all groups together again. “My appreciation to Governor Nasir El-Rufai who hosted the meeting at the Government House. “It’s a first in a series of meetings I intend to hold with the community. Today’s meeting is just the beginning,” some of the tweets read. Earlier, Acting President Osinbajo, had inspected Kaduna airport ahead of the closure of Abuja Airport to pave the way for rehabilitation of the runway at Tue airport. He was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. “I also asked all to stop the bloodshed and let there be peace.