Form Omobolaji Oyegunle, London

Southampton have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Nigerian teen sensation Henry Onyekuru.

The 19-year-old has caused a stir in Belgium, after scoring 21goals for top-flight side Eupen this season.

Saints are now tracking him along with Everton, West Brom Crystal Palace and relegated Middlesbrough, who had him watched this week.

Onyekuru had a £.8million release clause in his contract and is expected tobe on the move this summer.