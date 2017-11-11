My songs are delivered by Holy Spirit – Gospel Singer 

Ace Nigerian born gospel singer Gold Añuli – De Ambasadore has revealed that it would be unfair for her to take credit of writing her songs because they are usually ritten and delivered by the Holy Spirit.

Gold De Ambasadore who spoke ahead of the release of her new single, ‘Babaa’ said; “I simply woke one morning hearing the verses. Clearly sung music with lyrics and all”

According to her, even when she can comfortably call herself songwriter, it would be unfair to take credit for writing the songs as she recalls how it has always been like that for her.

“Babaa is a comeback song for me 3years after KULIENU, and though I’m a songwriter but I would not take the credit for writing this song. By this, I mean that I simply woke one morning hearing the verses. Clearly sung music with lyrics and all. I recorded what was being sung into a phone with that sleep ridden voice”

“The chorus is a popular praise song and I didn’t conjure up that combination either. It so happened that I was highly overjoyed that morning listening back to the rough recording on the phone, and as I sang the verses continuously, the chorus joined up like a medley”, she said, while also praising ‘Dare Justified’, whom she featured on the song.

“About Dare, He’s a really anointed minister”, she said about the praise maestro who is known for songs like ‘Flourish’, ‘Endless Praise’ and lots more.

“I was already thinking that I may feature him, when a close friend whom I’d never told anything about it suggested that I feature him, so I thought, this is it. I’m glad to be a channel to bring this lovely tune and many more to the ears of many. To God be the glory always”, he added.

When quizzed about the upcoming single ‘Babaa’, she said it is an upbeat hit song for everyone and that anyone can relate to it adding that it presents an irresistible dance hall genre appeal that is both relatable and commercial.

“It is also ‘spirighorized’ and ‘holyghorized’. You don’t want to miss this sound”, she said, punctuating with a soft laughter.

‘Babaa’ which is produced by Oweck Matthew aka De Ambasadore will be released to the public on November 16, 2017.